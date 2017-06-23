Breaking: Wike’s Commissioner for Information Tam George resigns

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications in the government of Governor Nyesom Wike, Mr. Austin Tam George has resigned his appointment.

Recall that just yesterday, GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike sacked his Commissioner of Works, Mr. Bathuel Harrison and the sacking was with immediate effect.

The Works commissioner’s sacking was contained in a press statement released by the media aide on electronics to the governor, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

The statement had said that the “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has relieved the State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Bathuel Harrison of his appointment with immediate effect. The former commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.”

