BREAKING: Wike’s Information Commissioner, Tam-George resigns

Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers state, Austin Tam-George has resigned his position. Tam-George tendered his resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government. Though content in the letter has not been seen, DAILY POST has, however, gathered that Tam-George, a Senior Lecturer of Communications at the Pan-African University was uncomfortable […]

BREAKING: Wike’s Information Commissioner, Tam-George resigns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

