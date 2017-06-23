Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Wike’s Information Commissioner, Tam-George resigns

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers state, Austin Tam-George has resigned his position. Tam-George tendered his resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government. Though content in the letter has not been seen, DAILY POST has, however, gathered that Tam-George, a Senior Lecturer of Communications at the Pan-African University was uncomfortable […]

