Brexit talks to start but possibly not on June 19: UK minister says

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Formal talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union may not begin on June 19 as that is the same date the government is due to set out its policy programme for the new parliament, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday. Davis, whose Conservative Party is due to put its policy programme or Queen’s…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

