British PM resumes campaigning, 3 days before a national election

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May resumes campaigning on Monday after a deadly militant attack on London Bridge. May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after three knife-wielding assailants rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48. After the third militant […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

