Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Britney Spears’ Instagram account used by Russian hackers – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

Britney Spears' Instagram account used by Russian hackers
The Sydney Morning Herald
Pop star Britney Spears' Instagram account was used by Russian hackers as a secret bulletin board to place coded messages that were part of a malware scheme, a security company reported. Slovakian antivirus company ESET said in a blog post that it had …
Day & Night: 'Worried' Britney Spears targeted by online Russian hackersExpress.co.uk
How Russian Hackers Used Britney Spears's Instagram to CommunicateNewsweek
Get Nicked: Britney Spears hackers, Prince Harry and honeytrapping9news.com.au
Toronto Sun –A.V. Club –Prefixmag –Citifmonline
all 49 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.