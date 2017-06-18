Brothers who brought death and ruin to Philippine city – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Brothers who brought death and ruin to Philippine city
Twenty years after obtaining Christian educations, Muslim brothers Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute returned to their southern Philippine city with the black flags of the Islamic State group and set fire to their alma mater. Hundreds of gunmen, many of …
