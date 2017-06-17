Pages Navigation Menu

Brown: Molefe not entitled to reappointment over state capture links – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa


Eyewitness News

Brown: Molefe not entitled to reappointment over state capture links
Eyewitness News
Minister Brown has released a statement after the former Eskom CEO decided to take the power utility and her to the Labour Court. FILE: Brian Molefe speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Brown likely to chop and change Eskom boardIndependent Online
Brian Molefe lied about taking early retirement: Minister BrowneNCA

