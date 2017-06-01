Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bruno Mars, Migos, Trey Songz, and Others Set To Take Center Stage At The 2017 BET Awards

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BET Networks announced today the first group of performers and presenters set to take the stage at 2017 BET Awards. The iconic annual show will have performances from some of the biggest names in…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.