BTCC Is Resuming Cryptocurrency Withdrawals Albeit Limits Are Part of The Process

Most people are well aware of the issues affecting Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges. Withdrawals have been unavailable for quite some time now. Luckily, it seems things are finally getting back on track for most platforms. Both OKCoin and BTCC are effectively resuming cryptocurrency withdrawals. Users can apply for higher daily limits as well. This is good … Continue reading BTCC Is Resuming Cryptocurrency Withdrawals Albeit Limits Are Part of The Process

The post BTCC Is Resuming Cryptocurrency Withdrawals Albeit Limits Are Part of The Process appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

