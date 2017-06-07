BTV unveils $5000 Africa Jollof Rice Challenge

lifestyle and entertainment television network, BTV, has initiated a competition that is elevating the recent controversy around jollof rice to a new level. The Brand Television Network did this on Friday when it unveiled the African Jollof Rice Challenge. According to the company, the project is a continental, lifestyle and entertainment taste tour and cooking …

The post BTV unveils $5000 Africa Jollof Rice Challenge appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

