Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophy – CBC.ca

Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophy
Kadeisha Buchanan made soccer history Thursday, becoming the first Canadian to hoist the Champions League trophy as Lyon defeated Paris Saint-Germain 7-6 in a penalty shootout in the final of European women's club soccer showcase. Elles dominent …
Women's Champions League Bouhaddi earns Lyon title
Women's Champions League final: Lyon 0-0 Paris St-Germain (7-6 pens)
Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stars in Women's Champions League Final penalty shootout win vs PSG
