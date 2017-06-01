Pages Navigation Menu

Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophy – CBC.ca

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Buchanan becomes 1st Canadian to lift Champions League trophy
​Kadeisha Buchanan made soccer history Thursday, becoming the first Canadian to hoist the Champions League trophy as Lyon defeated Paris Saint-Germain 7-6 in a penalty shootout in the final of European women's club soccer showcase. Elles dominent …
Women's Champions League Bouhaddi earns Lyon titlePulse Nigeria
Women's Champions League final: Lyon 0-0 Paris St-Germain (7-6 pens)BBC Sport
Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stars in Women's Champions League Final penalty shootout win vs PSGEvening Standard
Vanguard –UEFA.com –WalesOnline –FIFA.com
all 118 news articles »

