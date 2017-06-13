Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Budget Padding: EFCC begins investigation of Reps, invites Jibrin

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation into the budget padding allegation levelled against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other principal members of the house. The anti-graft agency, made the disclosure in a letter inviting Abdulmumin Jibrin to shed more light on his budget padding allegation against […]

Budget Padding: EFCC begins investigation of Reps, invites Jibrin

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.