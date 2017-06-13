Budget Padding : EFCC Invites Jibril, to conclude investigation

‎By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibril will today appear before investigation team of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) ‎in furtherance to allegations infarctions in the 2016 budget levied against some principal officers of the House.

EFCC in a letter dated 9th June, invited Jibril to appear by 10am today, June 13, for another interview so as to enable the commission conclude it’s investigation.

According to a letter signed by the commissions acting Head

of Extractive Industry and Fraud Section, Michael Wetkas; “The commission has commenced investigation into the petition of corrupt practice, and abuse of office, reported on 1st August 2016, by Hammert &co (Tafida chambers) on your behalf, against Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Hon. Yussuff Lasun, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Leonard okuweh Ogor and others.”

“In furtherance to the investigation and due to unfolding findings, it has become imperative to request you ‎to attend another interview with the team through Ibrahim Ahmed on 13th June,” the letter reads.

However, Jibril in a statement described the development as a glimpse of hope.

“Today, I received invitation from the EFCC for another interview to clarify some issues to enable the commission conclude investigation on my petition against some principal officers of the house on 2016 budget fraud, corruption and abuse of office.”

“This is a welcome development as it is coming at a time that many Nigerians have lost hope that the outcome of my petition will not see the light of the day. I have severally maintained that I have full confidence in the EFCC under the Chairmanship of Ibrahim Magu. I am also aware that the EFCC have been investigation the petition I submitted and far reaching discoveries were made.”

“It is also noteworthy that this invitation is coming at a time that some revelations were made last week with details of how the minority leader of the house Leo Ogor used his company where he is the signatory to the accounts to execute constituency projects contracts completely against the laws of our land. It is however worrisome that in his response, Ogor admitted the offense and even boosted that their is nothing wrong in what he did as quoted by the nations newspaper.”

The post Budget Padding : EFCC Invites Jibril, to conclude investigation appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

