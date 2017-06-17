Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Budget: Unending war between Executive and Legislature

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE relationship between The Senate and the Executive in Nigeria have always been that of cat and mouse instead of mutual as it should have been. This has been the case since the return of Democracy in 1999. At a time most people have began to see it as normal and acceptable. The two arms […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.