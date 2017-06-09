BudgIT: Edo scores high on budget, salary payment
EDO STATE Government does not owe its secondary school teachers, pensioners, and its secretariat workers any salary, it was said yesterday. Besides, it was also disclosed that Edo was one of only six states that had been transparent on its use of funds by providing its full 2017 budget to the public. In a study […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!