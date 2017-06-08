BudgIT: Edo scores high on budget, salary payment

Edo State Government does not owe its secondary school teachers, pensioners, and its secretariat workers any salary, it emerged yesterday.

Besides, it was also disclosed that Edo was one of only six states that had been transparent on its use of funds by providing its full 2017 budget to the public.

In a study carried out recently by BudgIT, a civic technology organisation, it was also revealed that as at May 15 this year, Edo State only owed 1 month salary to primary school teachers and state independent workers

The civic organisation also urged the federal government to install measures for accountability on extra-statutory funds, as this would help to understand how states deployed such funds.

“We hereby ask the federal government should tighten its accountability structures for the series of extra-statutory funds that are provided to state government, which currently has reached N1.75tn,” a statement read.

However, on the salary being owed, a statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor commended the report as released by BudgIT while explaining that the state had no desire to owe its workers or pensioners and that the governor had already finalised the modalities to ensure that all salaries were paid for the month by the 26th of such months.

