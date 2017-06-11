Buffett charity lunch sold to highest bidder for over $2.6M – New Jersey Herald
|
New Jersey Herald
|
Buffett charity lunch sold to highest bidder for over $2.6M
New Jersey Herald
FILE – In a Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview by Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising …
Lunch with Warren Buffett? That'll be $2.7 million
Man pays $2.68m for dinner with Buffet, 2nd world's richest
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!