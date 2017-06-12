Buffon says he will retire next year – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Buffon says he will retire next year
Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has admitted he is “99.9 percent certain” that next season will be his last as a player. The 39-year-old intends to retire from international football, after the World Cup in Russia and will also end his club
