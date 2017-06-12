Buhari Appoints Ismaeel Ahmed as SSA on Social Investment Programmes

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of National Chairman of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes.

Barrister Ismaeel’s appointment takes effect from May 26th, 2017, and will assume office to coordinate the administration’s social protection schemes.

Born and raised in the ancient city of Kano, he graduated from University of Abuja with a Law degree, a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy from Webster University in the USA, and an LL.M from University of Chicago IL, USA.

In 2011, Barrister Ismaeel contested the House of Reps seat to represent his constituency in Kano State. He has since been at the forefront of mobilising young Nigerian professionals and progressives under one umbrella to represent the interests of the youth and negotiate a gradual shift of power from the elders.

Until his appointment, Barrister Ismaeel served as member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and national Chairman of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), a youth body under the APC.



