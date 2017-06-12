Buhari congratulates seven Nigerians elected to UK parliament

The presidency has congratulated seven British-Nigerian nationals for their victory at the United Kingdom’s Parliamentary elections held on Thursday. The candidates are: Chi Onwurah (Newcastle), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Kemi Badenock (Saffron Walden) and Bim Afolani (Hitchin & Harpenden). Others are: Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) and Helen Grant (Maidstone & The Weald). The Senior […]

Buhari congratulates seven Nigerians elected to UK parliament

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

