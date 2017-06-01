Buhari in competent hands, no cause for alarm, Lai Mohammed

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA— Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was in competent hands and that there was no cause for alarm.

He spoke with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Responding to a question on the health of the President, Alhaji Mohammed said: “On the issue of the President’s health, Mr. President is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm.”

The President travelled to London, United Kingdom, on May 7, for his medical follow-up. He had played host to the last batch of released 82 Chibok schoolgirls, a few hours before travelling out to London.

His wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, travelled to join him on Tuesday.

The minister also disclosed that Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, were still looking at the 2017 Appropriation Bill, recently passed by the National Assembly.

“On the issue of budget, Ministries, Departments and Agencies are still going through their budgets and they are coordinating with the Minister of Budget and National Planning,” the minister said.

It is expected that the Bill would be signed into law after the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is satisfied with the details of the budget.

The post Buhari in competent hands, no cause for alarm, Lai Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

