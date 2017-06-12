Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

A Chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption. Giving reason for his claim, Adebanjo pointed out that Buhari’s refusal to obey court order and release former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(rtd) and his silence over Fulani herdsmen attacking […]

