Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari might be dead – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says President Muhammadu Buhari might have passed away. This is contained in snippets of his latest article he sent to DAILY POST Friday morning. He said the seeming cover up by the presidency has made Nigerians​ ​uncomfortable and dared the government to release images of the president. The former […]

Buhari might be dead – Fani-Kayode

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.