Buhari might be dead – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says President Muhammadu Buhari might have passed away. This is contained in snippets of his latest article he sent to DAILY POST Friday morning. He said the seeming cover up by the presidency has made Nigerians uncomfortable and dared the government to release images of the president. The former […]
