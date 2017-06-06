Buhari not doing enough to alleviate sufferings of the masses – Peter Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has accused the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari of not doing enough to alleviate the sufferings of the people. He also decried the high level of hunger and poverty that Nigerians were passing through. Obi warned that the Nigerian economy would collapse soon if the […]

Buhari not doing enough to alleviate sufferings of the masses – Peter Obi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

