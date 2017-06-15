Buhari : Osinbajo speaks with President everyday – Lai Mohammed – Pulse Nigeria
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Buhari : Osinbajo speaks with President everyday – Lai Mohammed
Pulse Nigeria
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari speaks with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo everyday. This is coming on the heels of a statement issued by Eric Joyce, a former British military officer …
