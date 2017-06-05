Nigeria: Kalu – Buhari Will Return to Nigeria Before June 11 – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Kalu – Buhari Will Return to Nigeria Before June 11
AllAfrica.com
Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country on June 11. Buhari left the country on May 7 to the United Kingdom on medical vacation. Kalu, who spoke with journalists in an …
