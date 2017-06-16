Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s aide, Adesina speaks on Biafra agitation, quit notice to Igbos

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has weighed in on the demand for self determination by South-east groups and the quit notice served on Igbo in the North by Arewa youths. The presidential aide spoke during an annual dialogue dinner organized by UFUK Dialogue Foundation in Abuja. He said, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.