Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina is over the moon as he gets flown by pilot son for the first time

Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina was enthusiastic to be flown by his pilot son, Oluwatobi, for the first time. He shared photos on Facebook and wrote; “FATHER AND SON IN THE COCKPIT On Monday, June 19, 2017, a day after Fathers Day, I had the privilege of being flown for the first time from Lagos to …

The post Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina is over the moon as he gets flown by pilot son for the first time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

