Buhari’s anti-corruption war on track – SERAP

Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), says the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is on track. Mumuni spoke in Lagos on Wednesday at the launch of SERAP’s latest report titled, “Combating Grand Corruption: An Agenda for Institutional Reforms in Anti-corruption Strategies”.

