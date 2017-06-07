Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s associates backing group that asked Igbos to vacate North – HURIWA

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pro-democracy and non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has alleged that the group who ordered Igbos to vacate the North in three months, Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, has the backing of some top officials from the Presidency. Disclosing this in a statement, the pro-democracy group claimed that the current “presidency […]

