Buhari’s health: I have no reason to doubt Aisha Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed has given update on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. Mohammed said Nigerians should rely on what the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari said when she visited her husband in the United Kingdom. Recall that Aisha, on her return from London, said her husband was recovering well. Buhari has […]

