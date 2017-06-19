Buhari’s Health: ‘The Next In Line Doesn’t Always Become King’ – Pastor Bakare
Senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, says the next in line to the throne does not become king in all cases. Speaking on ‘The birth pangs of a new Nigeria’ at his church auditorium on Sunday, Bakare said those attempting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari are doing all they could to outperform him,…
The post Buhari’s Health: ‘The Next In Line Doesn’t Always Become King’ – Pastor Bakare appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
