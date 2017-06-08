Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Mid-term Gains On Security (2) – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Buhari's Mid-term Gains On Security (2)
Nigeria Today
Achievements in the security sector in the Niger Delta are critical parts of the successes of the present government in the general security outlook. Today, the destruction of oil and gas installations, as well as, the theft of crude oil has been

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.