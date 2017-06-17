Build mental hospitals in northern sector – Graphic Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Build mental hospitals in northern sector
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged the government to improve on mental health facilities in the three regions of the north. He said all the three mental health hospitals in the country were located in the south
