Build mental hospitals in northern sector – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Build mental hospitals in northern sector
Graphic Online
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged the government to improve on mental health facilities in the three regions of the north. He said all the three mental health hospitals in the country were located in the south …
MP calls for adequate mental health facilities in northern Ghana
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!