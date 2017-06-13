Building collapses in Nairobi, 15 missing – The Australian
Capital FM Kenya
Building collapses in Nairobi, 15 missing
The Australian
About 15 people are missing after a seven storey building collapsed in a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi. The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that the building had sunk in an eastern Nairobi suburb while the Saint John's …
