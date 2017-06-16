BUK donates food items worth N5m to IDPs

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, donated food items worth five million naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

The BUK ASUU Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Barde, who inaugurated the campaign for the food distribution in Kano, said the gesture was to assist in reducing the sufferings of the IDPs at the various camps in the zone.

“The intervention scheme is also meant to support them in their plight, which calls for immediate actions from different parts of the country.

“The distribution of the food items will begin immediately to the identified IDPs in the North East.

“This gesture is part of the contributions from different lecturers in the university, who were tasked by the ASUU to help the IDPs,’’ he said.

Barde described the gesture as a model developed by the BUK ASUU, and was intended to encourage other institutions in the country to emulate such scheme.

“We are just embarking on such scheme by coming to the aid of those people and we planned to make it a monthly affair of the union.

“Most people misconstrued ASUU’s agenda, thinking that we only go for strike when there is dispute between us and the government.

“But this time around, we are going on a compassionate mission to alleviate the hardship of the IDPs in the country,” he explained.

Some of the food items donated included, rice, millet, sugar spaghetti, maggi, vegetable oil and palm oil.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, World News and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

