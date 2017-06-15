Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bukola Saraki and his Supporters Jubilating After CCT Trial in Abuja

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today discharged Bukola Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18 charges filed against him by the Federal Government. The two-panel tribunal headed by Justice Danladi Umar held that FG failed to prove essential elements of all the allegations it leveled against Saraki. […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.