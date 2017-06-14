Pages Navigation Menu

Bukola Saraki Innocent of False Asset Declaration Charges – CCT

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki who was arraigned for false asset declaration charges has been discharged and acquitted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. According to premium Times, the Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar dismissed the case because of the failure of the prosecution to prove its allegations. Details later…

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

