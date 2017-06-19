Bullfighter Dead After Bull Turns Tables [Video]

Renowned bullfighter Iván Fandiño has died from injuries he sustained during Saturday’s fight at the Aire-sur-l’Adour festival in southwest France.

The 36-year-old Spaniard was gored in the chest, which ultimately punctured a lung, and died after suffering “at least two heart attacks in the ambulance that rushed him to a hospital”.

More from NBC News:

The death of Fandiño, a toreador renowned for his willingness to confront bulls deemed too dangerous by other bullfighters, was front-page news across Spain on Sunday. The famed bullfighter Enrique Ponce called Fandiño a torerazor, or “super matador,” AFP reported, while King Felipe VI and the Spanish royal family called him a “great figure in bullfighting” in a tribute on Twitter.

So here’s the warning – this is the unedited, no holds barred video of the incident:

The Spanish royal family might have offered their tributes on social media, but animal rights activists were less full of praise:

In a statement, Humane Society International called Fandiño’s death a “tragedy,” but it said: “For the 1,000 bulls brutally killed in French bullfights every year, every single fight is a tragedy in which they have no chance of escaping a protracted and painful death. “Bloodsports like this should be consigned to the history books,” it said. “No one should lose their life for entertainment, human or animal.”

It’s 2017, and people will get offended by just about anything, but we really do need to look at why we allow animals to be tortured for our own amusement.

[sources:liveleaks&nbcnews]

