Bullion van driver, police officer die in road accident

A bullion van driver and a police officer lost their lives in an accident in Jos on Wednesday, when the van collided with a truck loaded with soft drinks.

Newsmen report that three other persons, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

The accident, which occurred around 5.30 pm along the Polo-Gada Biyu route, caused a heavy traffic gridlock as fear-stricken motorists and pedestrians scampered to safety with the arrival of fierce-looking security officers to guard the van.

Mr Andrew Bala, FRSC Public Education Officer, who spoke with newsmen on the incident, confirmed the death of the two people.

He also confirmed that the three injured persons had been taken to hospital.

“FRSC personnel are already at the scene to clear the road and ease traffic flow,” he said.

Mr Terna Tyopev, Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Command, also confirmed the accident, but said that further details were not ready.

“I cannot tell you much about the casualties because were are still gathering information,” he said.

