"Bullshit": Yung6ix Blasts Ireti Doyle’s Husband, Patrick Over Davido’s "30 Billion For the Account" Slang

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has slammed actress Ireti Doyle’s husband, Patrick for faulting the popular “30 billion for the account” slang from Davido’s IF.

Patrick, in an interview with Hiptv said the slang would cause more harm than good to children in the nation, however, Yung6ix described the statement as ‘Bullshit’.

Patrick Doyle faults “thirty billion” slogan, says it is

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

