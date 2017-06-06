Buratai orders investigation of alleged misconduct by Army personnel at IDPs

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army has promised a thorough investigation of allegation of misconduct involving its personnel and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, in some Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps in the North East.

This came as it distanced itself from reports that it was recruiting ex-servicemen back to the service to tackle security challenges across the country.

Already, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated by both the Director Military Intelligence and Provost Marshal of the Army.

A statement late yesterday, from the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the Nigerian Army “noted with great concern growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Bama, Borno State.”

“We would like to state that Nigerian Army personnel have been doing their best in bringing peace and security in various parts of the country especially in the north east, any act of misconduct could negatively impact on these good works.

“Although these allegations are unsubstantiated, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated by both the Director Military Intelligence and Provost Marshal (Army.)”

“We would like to reiterate that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any misconduct among its officers and soldiers especially those that are trusted with onerous responsibility of guarding and securing those Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps. Anyone found culpable, would be severely dealt with.

“We would like to enjoin the public to please take advantage of the newly established Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre to report any such issue and other security concern by calling the short code 193 using any of the telecommunication service providers in Nigeria or through email at na.callcentre@army.mil.ng”, the statement said.

