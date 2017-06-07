Buratai Orders Probe of Alleged Personnel Misconduct at IDPs Camps

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has asked the Director of Military Intelligence (DMI) and Army Provost Marshal to investigate allegations of misconduct by some personnel at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.

A statement by Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman in Abuja, yesterday said the Nigerian Army has noted with great concern growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at IDPs camp in Bama, Borno State.

“We would like to state that Nigerian Army personnel have been doing their best in bringing peace and security in various parts of the country, especially in the North-East and as such any acts of misconduct could negatively impact on the good works.

“Although the allegations are largely unsubstantiated, Buratai has directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated by the DMI and Army Provost Marshal.

“We would like to restate that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any misconduct among its officers and soldiers, especially those that are trusted with onerous responsibility of guarding and securing those IDPs Camps. Anyone found culpable, would be severely dealt with,” he said.

However, the Nigerian Army has said it would not absorb any legionaries who duped members of the public in the name of the Nigerian Army, even as it urged the general public to be wary of such fraudulent groups or persons.

Meanwhile, the former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Florence Ita-Giwa has called on the Federal Government to institute a nationwide probe of the diversion of relief materials meant for distribution to IDPs in Bakassi, Cross River state recently.

She also called on the National Assembly to constitute a public hearing on the distribution of the relief materials. Relief materials meant for IDPs in Bakassi whose shanties at Ata Ema and Dayspring Island were destroyed by an inferno were allegedly diverted to private homes and markets in Calabar, the state capital.



