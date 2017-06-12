Buratai Unveils Additional Accommodation In 13 Brigade

From OlanrewajuArotimi, Calabar

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday, commissioned the last phases of his intervention housing projects in 13 brigade of the Nigerian army, Akim town, Calabar.

The COAS had in February 2017, commissioned 36 flats in the first phase of the project which commenced in November, 2016.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian army headquarters, Abuja, Major Gen. Christopher Jemitola, the COAS expressed delight while unveiling the project comprising 52 one-bedroom flats and 49 single rooms, respectively.

“I am delighted to be in your midst today for the commissioning of phases 2 and 3 of the Chief of Army Staff intervention project in Akim barrack.

“I was here in February 2017 to commission phase one of this unique project, and here we are again commissioning an additional block of flats. I am indeed delighted. And, with what I have seen on the ground; the commander had done very well”, he said.

Buratai reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the welfare of Nigerian army troops, emphasizing the need for all serving military personnel to have a befitting accommodation.

Earlier, in separate remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 division, Major Gen. AB. Abubakar and the commander, 13 brigade, Brig. Gen. Bulama Bui, extolled the virtues of the COAS, recalling how he had within a short period, through his intervention programmes, impacted positively upon the lives of Nigerian army troops.

The GOC said: “Since the Chief of Army Staff came on board, we have seen remarkable improvement in infrastructural development in 82 division; one of such is what you are seeing here in 13 brigade.

They thanked the COAS for supporting the 13 brigade housing project, the ongoing intervention project in Ogoja army barrack, and the mini water works in Enugu, respectively.

The event attracted other service commanders in the state including the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, who was represented by the command’s Administrative Officer, Commodore TY Pani.

The post Buratai Unveils Additional Accommodation In 13 Brigade appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

