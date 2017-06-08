Burna Boy discusses Collaborations & New Album in an Interview with Moni Talks

Burna Boy had an epic concert at the Howard Thestre in Washington DC. The entertainer gave an exceptional performance and while still in DC, Moni Osibodu Of Moni Talks sits down with the artist and asks various questions on his collaborations, upcoming album and more. Watch

The post Burna Boy discusses Collaborations & New Album in an Interview with Moni Talks appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

