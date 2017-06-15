Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burning the Bridge: The Genesis of Nigerian Collaborations with International Artistes | BN Music

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria is undoubtedly one of Africa’s biggest exports to the outside world in terms of Music. Recently, there have been more and more collaborations involving Nigerian artistes with foreign acts. A few notable examples include: Wizkid getting featured on Drake‘s “One Dance” (arguably last year’s biggest song) and then returning the favor by featuring Drake […]

The post Burning the Bridge: The Genesis of Nigerian Collaborations with International Artistes | BN Music appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.