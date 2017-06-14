Yes! Kechi makes it to the Next Round of “America’s Got Talent” – BellaNaija
Yes! Kechi makes it to the Next Round of “America's Got Talent”
Nigerian singer Kechi Okwuchi who amazed the judges and audience at her audition for America's Got Talent has made it to the next round. One of two survivors from the infamous Sosoliso crash, Kechi drew a standing ovation from the audience and judges …
