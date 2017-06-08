Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Business group enjoins Muslims to pray for Buhari

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

ABUJA Business Group yesterday urged Muslims all over the nation to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan as encapsulated in the Holy Koran. The group also urged Muslims nationwide to emulate Prophet Mohammed’s humility and kindness in their relationship with their fellow brothers and sisters even in the opposite religion. The group Chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.