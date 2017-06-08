Business group enjoins Muslims to pray for Buhari

ABUJA Business Group yesterday urged Muslims all over the nation to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan as encapsulated in the Holy Koran. The group also urged Muslims nationwide to emulate Prophet Mohammed’s humility and kindness in their relationship with their fellow brothers and sisters even in the opposite religion. The group Chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

