Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Business Lufthansa Airlines Introduces Direct Payment Option in Nigeria – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Business Lufthansa Airlines Introduces Direct Payment Option in Nigeria
Nigerian Bulletin
Lufthansa Airlines has introduced direct payment option at check-in counters and gates in Nigeria with card terminals effective from June. A statement by Lufthansa's spokesperson, Hakeem Jimo, on Sunday, said that customers would be able to pay with …
No more hassle purchasing add-on services at the airport with new payments solutionbizEDGE NZ

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.