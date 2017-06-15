Business made easy: Immigration trains 160 officers on ICT

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said it has trained 160 officers at Anambra State Command on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The training was in response to the Presidential Executive Order issued by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Anambra State, King Ekpedeme, the two-day capacity building for the 160 officers was aimed at meeting the time line given by Osinbajo.

Ekpedeme said there was also a directive from the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, for officers to sharpen their ICT skills in order to efficiently and effectively deliver services within the time frame stipulated in the Presidential Order.

The Comptroller, said the training involved data collection, storage and analysis, adding that it would eliminate bureaucratic delays, which he recalled, had been detrimental to prompt action in Immigration operations and service line.

The Comptroller said: “This programme became necessary, after painstaking evaluation of the needs of the command, particularly our urgency to key into the Presidential Order, and consequent directive by the Comptroller General of Immigration that all officers must have the requisite competence to provide the kind of service that meets the growing demand of Nigerians.”

Declaring the capacity building programme open, the representative of the Anambra State government, a Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Dan Ezeanwu, told the participants that the state government would continue to encourage and support security agencies in their drive to improve on their competences. He said, “such support and collaboration with the state government are what have made Anambra a safe state.”

The Permanent Secretary called on the NIS to sustain the programme and commended the command for its close collaboration with the host state government.

